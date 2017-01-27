Thicky-Fine Ashley Graham Puts Her Cellulite On Blast And DGAF What You Have To Say About It
- By Bossip Staff
Plus-size banger Ashley Graham ain’t never been shy about showing off those curves. And with brands and magazines constantly calling to display those yams on their pages and campaigns…why should she be?
Ashley took to IG to reveal that even though she’s a sought-after supermodel, showered with money to showcase her bountiful curves…she still has the same cellulite any chick from the block may have, and she’s absolutely fine with her highly paid, healthy body.
We can’t hate on it! You’d be hard pressed to find ANY natural-bred banger without a lump here or there. Rock it, Ashley.