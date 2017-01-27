Scandal Is Byke And The Internet Is In Absolute Shambles

Scandal Blew Everyone’s Minds

While so many people were focused on the New Edition biopic on BET, our old friend Scandal was making a comeback. That’s right, last night gave us the explosive 2nd half premier and we got moments like this:

"Who knew you had the acting chops." ~ Olivia Pope #Scandal pic.twitter.com/NsSnUUW8aK — Scandal (@ScandalABC) January 27, 2017

Of course, as usual the internet was up in flames over the insanity, but this episode was as explosive as ever. Hit the flip to see all the reactions to Shondaland returning.