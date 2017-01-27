Scandal Is Byke And The Internet Is In Absolute Shambles
- By Bossip Staff
Scandal Blew Everyone’s Minds
While so many people were focused on the New Edition biopic on BET, our old friend Scandal was making a comeback. That’s right, last night gave us the explosive 2nd half premier and we got moments like this:
Of course, as usual the internet was up in flames over the insanity, but this episode was as explosive as ever. Hit the flip to see all the reactions to Shondaland returning.