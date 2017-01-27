Cop And Pregnant Girlfriend Murderer Markeith Loyd Ruled Competent Enough To Decide If He Wants To Represent Himself In Court

Markeith Loyd May Be Permitted To Represent Himself On Trial

After murdering his pregnant girlfriend in cold blood and gunning down a police officer at a Florida Wal Mart…Markeith Loyd is hoping to represent himself on trial — despite the fact that he potentially faces the death penalty.

Loyd has already exhibited a streak of erratic and disrespectful behavior in the courtroom…so the judge had to take time to assess if the completely unqualified defendant was in any real mental state to make the call on defending himself.

Via Orlando Sentinel:

During his first appearances before judges at the Orange County Jail, Loyd swore repeatedly and claimed authorities were lying about his case. He also said he does not want to be appointed a public defender and plans to represent himself. On Thursday, Lauten laid out the reasons why Loyd may want to have an attorney: The charges he faces make him eligible for the death penalty in Florida if he is found guilty; a lawyer would be familiar with courtroom proceedings and know when to object; and a lawyer would be able to conduct pretrial depositions. He also explained some of the perils of not having representation: If Loyd decides to represent himself and is found guilty, he would not be able to appeal his case on the argument that he was not effective in representing himself, Lauten said. Lauten asked Loyd a few basic questions about courtroom proceedings, like whether he knows when attorneys can object to a juror’s selection using what is called a peremptory challenge. “No, it’d be my job to learn,” Loyd said. Loyd told the judge he had completed 10 years of formal education and earned a GED diploma. Lauten said Loyd would not be given any special privileges at the jail, like access to law libraries.

WELP. If this man is of sound mind — whatever that means when you’ll murder your own pregnant spouse and gun down a police officer in a crowded shopping plaza — then let him represent himself and get himself sat in the chair.