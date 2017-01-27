Chief Keef Back In The Clink After Assaulting Ex-Producer, Victim Slammed For “Snitching”

Chief Keef Arrested For Assault And Home Invasion

Trouble and Chief Keef are never parted for too long. This time, the rapper has been popped by police for a home invasion/assault/robbery he allegedly committed last week.

Former producer and collaborator Ramsay The Great was very open about the incident on social media, claiming that Keef and several goons burst into his home late at night, jumped and beat him with an AK-47, and stole his property. He also made no secret of who did exactly what to him, and that he planned to file and press charges.

The story only saying it once

Dumb ass hell

..which eventually left him looking like this.



But of course, Chicago being Chicago…people are coming at Ramsay Tha Great and calling him weak for pressing charges and “getting Keef arrested” instead of retaliating with violence of his own.

But here’s what Ramsay has to say about that:

Real life

Nuff said bet @akadmiks don't post positive shit

Do you think he has a point? If you don’t think that Ramsay should have called the cops…what would have been the better course of action from your perspective?

