Chrisette Michele Says She Was “So Excited” To Show The Good White Folks At The Inauguration What Black People Look Like [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Does she honestly think that crowd was smacked into wokeness or that Spike Lee was impressed by her fancy Basquiat skirt?
Either way, Chrisette may just want to cut her losses and just hold this L until things blow over…because nobody is warming up to this chick’s intentions or applauding her “bravery” or whatever she’s looking for us to do…
CNN