Chris Brown’s Lambo Found Totaled By A Mystery Driver In A Strange Neighborhood

Chris Brown’s Car Wrecked By Mystery Driver

One of Breezy’s “throwaway cars,” an old Lamborghini Aventador, was discovered completely smashed up in a random Beverly Hills neighborhood yesterday.

The weird part…Chris has no idea who was driving at the time, nor did he even realize the car was gone.

Um…Soulja?

Either way, according to TMZ, the car is one Chris frequently loans out to friends to play with. But he had no knowledge of anyone using it on the night of the crash.

The car was completely abandoned when cops arrived, so short of someone coming forward and letting Chris know who wrecked his isht — which we doubt will happen — it’s not likely that it’ll come to light. Plus, cops aren’t pressed since no one was hurt and no other property was damaged.

Looks like Chris better start sending his friends out in ubers…

TMZ/Instagram