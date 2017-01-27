Paris Jackson Fires Back At Wendy Williams For Shading Her Black Woman Status

Paris Jackson Responds To Wendy Williams For Not Calling Her Black

Paris Jackson is a black woman!

We previously reported Michael Jackson’s oldest child recalled how her late father ensured that his kids knew their African-American heritage. Paris recently sat down with Rolling Stone Magazine to discuss how she identified herself despite some opposition.

“He is my father,” she says, making fierce eye contact. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary. “I consider myself black,” she says, adding later that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

TV host Wendy Williams clapped back at Paris for identifying as a black woman following the Rolling Stone interview:

So, what does Paris think of the racial shade?

Sit down…

Hit the flip to read what else Paris had to say next!

Twitter/YT