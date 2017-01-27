Bruja Blah: Azealia Banks Explains Why She Sacrificed Chickens In Her Closet For Years
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Azealia Banks Explains Why She Sacrificed Chickens In Her Closet
Azealia Banks needs serious help…
We reported back in December about Azealia Banks was busy cleaning out the skeletons in her closet… literally! Banks hopped on her broomstick and took to her personal IG account to record herself cleaning 3-year-old blood and feathery chicken sacrifices.
In case you missed it:
The struggle singer now explains why she chooses to practice witchcraft:
Oh. OKAY.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/bruja-blah-azealia-banks-explains-why-she-sacrificed-chickens-in-her-closet-for-years/ Bruja Blah: Azealia Banks Explains Why She Sacrificed Chickens In Her Closet For Years - NaijaRepublic Site