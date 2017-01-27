Bruja Blah: Azealia Banks Explains Why She Sacrificed Chickens In Her Closet For Years

Azealia Banks Explains Why She Sacrificed Chickens In Her Closet

Azealia Banks needs serious help…

We reported back in December about Azealia Banks was busy cleaning out the skeletons in her closet… literally! Banks hopped on her broomstick and took to her personal IG account to record herself cleaning 3-year-old blood and feathery chicken sacrifices.

In case you missed it:

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

The struggle singer now explains why she chooses to practice witchcraft:

Oh. OKAY.

