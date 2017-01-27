Bye Klan! Vacay Bound Kardashian-Jenner Family Boards Private Jet

- By Bossip Staff
Kardashian Family Kicks Off Latest Vacation With Private Flights

They’re outta here baby! Kimmy Cakes and her kids North and Saint were photographed boarding a private jet outta LA bound for a family vacay yesterday.

Kourtney and her kids Penelope and Mason were also photographed catching a private jet along with mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as Kylie Jenner and Tyga and his son King Cairo.

Hit the flip for some caption worthy pics.

Kris Jenner got Corey Gamble hip havin azz outchea looking like an underdressed bellboy

SMH

King sure loves his auntie/stepmom

