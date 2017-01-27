Poor Thang: RHOA Fans Are Roasting Apollo Nida’s Fiancee AGAIN

Poor thang!

Sherien Almufti Blasted Again

Apollo Nida’s fiancee just can’t catch a break from RHOA fans who are continuing to troll her.

Sherien Almufti whose been roasted before for taking a shot at Phaedra Parks…

recently caught HELL on Instagram after she shared a sweet scammy photo of herself and Apollo in jail.”Missing bae,” she captioned the photo.

According to fans however, she’s embarrassing herself and being “thirsty.”

Sheiren has since clapped back at a fan in particular with a freestyle.

That’s not corny at all.

What do YOU think about Sherien getting roasted again???

