Poor Thang: RHOA Fans Are Roasting Apollo Nida’s Fiancee AGAIN
- By Bossip Staff
Sherien Almufti Blasted Again
Apollo Nida’s fiancee just can’t catch a break from RHOA fans who are continuing to troll her.
Sherien Almufti whose been roasted before for taking a shot at Phaedra Parks…
recently caught HELL on Instagram after she shared a sweet scammy photo of herself and Apollo in jail.”Missing bae,” she captioned the photo.
According to fans however, she’s embarrassing herself and being “thirsty.”
Sheiren has since clapped back at a fan in particular with a freestyle.
That’s not corny at all.
What do YOU think about Sherien getting roasted again???
