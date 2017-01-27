BOSSIP Premiere: Alexis Ayaana’s New Video “Get it Right”

Atlanta Beauty Alexis Ayaana Drops New Music Video “Get It Right”

Rising starlet Alexis Ayaana shows off her sultry side in her new video “Get It Right.”

In it, the 21-year-old Atlanta-born singer writhes around in a bathtub filled with glitter and then gets close to her sexy bare chested co-star. The video is cross cut with Alexis showcasing her slender silhouette with a dance performance.

“It’s really sensual, really sexy, filled with dark colors,” Alexis said. “I feel like this reflects the sound of my EP.”

Alexis – whose sisters manage her – said she was careful not to go too far for the song, which talks about waiting for a partner to come and give her what she wants.

“It’s whatever you would like for it to be,” she said coyly when asked about the song’s meaning. “It’s somebody that I can depend on. I could be in a relationship, but I may not be. But he treats me well.”

“Get It Right” is the new single off Alexis’ EP, “21,” which will drop later this year and she said she plans to release videos for every song on the project.