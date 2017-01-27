Gross! Fast-Food Worker Popped For Putting Period Blood On Burgers! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Some stories are so gross, you don’t really want to report it. Here is one of them…

A fast food worker in Mississippi, 18-yr-old Sky Juliett Samuel, has turned herself in after a coworker caught her smearing her menstrual cycle blood on a customer’s hamburger. The rat worked at Jack’s Family Restaurant.

The coworker had posted a video on social media displaying the disgusting act and that’s how the police found out. Sky has been charged with a felony and can be sentenced prison sentence of 5-years.

