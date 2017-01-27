Rasheeda Calls Out THIS Person For Speaking On Her Dirty Doggin’ Kirk Frost Drama

Rasheeda Speaks On Kirk Frost Cheating Rumors

Rasheeda is finally speaking on those rumors that Kirk Frost fathered a child outside their marriage.

As previously reported a woman named Jasmine Washington is suing Kirk for child support and legal fees after they welcomed baby Kannon Mehki Washington in October.

And most recently, Rasheeda’s LHHATL costar Joseline Hernandez spoke out on the messy baby mama drama on “The Real.”

“This is what I always say about people that’s doing reality TV, don’t come in there faking it,” said Joseline. “Cause guess what? It always come out in the light. […] You showing to the world, ‘oh we perfect.’ […] The word is that he do got a baby and it’s not from Rasheeda, it’s from some ex-stripper.”

Now Rasheeda is wondering why someone has her name in everything but a prayer.

Sit down Joseline!



Rasheeda will reportedly meet the mistress on the new season of LHHATL.

