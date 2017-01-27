Have It Your Way: Burger King Sold Weed To Customers Who Said THIS Special Phrase

Burger King Employees Arrested Selling Weed To Customers

Would you like some kush with that?

Two New Hampshire Burger King employees have been busted to for selling weed out the drive-thru reports Sea Coastal News. Garrett “Nasty Boy” Norris and Meagan Dearborn were arrested selling marijuana to customers who visited the fast-food joint asked for “extra crispy fries.”

When confirmed, an order was placed for french fries “extra crispy,” which was the code for wanting to purchase drugs, police said. Norris then produced an amount of marijuana in a Burger King coffee cup separate from the french fries and food order. Norris was also found in possession of marijuana stored in his personal property inside the Burger King, police said. He was charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Have it your way!