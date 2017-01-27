A Lil Positivity: Solange Buys 250 Books For Howard Students At Black-Owned Bookstore

Washington, D.C.! Following her performance at the Peace Ball, our very own @saintrecords is making a surprise stop at filmmaker Haile Gerima's Sankofa Bookstore and Cafe (2714 Georgia Ave NW) today to buy books for the community. The invitation is open to everyone. Come by today between 4:30-5:45pm to grab a book of your choice and for fellowship with the singer-songwriter. Books are first come first serve and limited to one book per person. See you all there soon! 📸: @interviewmag

A photo posted by SAINT HERON (@saintheron) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:54pm PST