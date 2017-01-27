A Lil Positivity: Solange Buys 250 Books For Howard Students At Black-Owned Bookstore

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Solange Buys 250 Books For Howard Students At Black-Owned Bookstore

Solange is for the people!

The R&B singer and activist recently visited Sankofa Video Books & Cafe in DC where she bought 250 books for Howard University students and fans. Solange’s Saint Heron IG account revealed she would make the appearance at the black-owned bookstore:

#BlackGirlMagic

YT/IG

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Black Girl Magic, Black Stories

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus