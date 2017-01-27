A Lil Positivity: Solange Buys 250 Books For Howard Students At Black-Owned Bookstore
Solange Buys 250 Books For Howard Students At Black-Owned Bookstore
Solange is for the people!
The R&B singer and activist recently visited Sankofa Video Books & Cafe in DC where she bought 250 books for Howard University students and fans. Solange’s Saint Heron IG account revealed she would make the appearance at the black-owned bookstore:
Washington, D.C.! Following her performance at the Peace Ball, our very own @saintrecords is making a surprise stop at filmmaker Haile Gerima's Sankofa Bookstore and Cafe (2714 Georgia Ave NW) today to buy books for the community. The invitation is open to everyone. Come by today between 4:30-5:45pm to grab a book of your choice and for fellowship with the singer-songwriter. Books are first come first serve and limited to one book per person. See you all there soon! 📸: @interviewmag
YT/IG