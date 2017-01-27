Monica Pays Homage To History-Making Friendship With Brandy Despite Diva Drama

Monica Speaks On History-Making Friendship With Brandy

We previously reported on Brandy and Monica’s bird-beefing diva drama. Brandy refused to let go of the age-old feud and even sent some shade towards Monica during the Soul Train Awards recently:

Shade? #brandy (vid @quitfeenin) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:59am PST

Well after Brandy fired more shots by noting that Whitney Houston was HER fairy godmother, not Mo’s…

Monica is finally ending the beef and offered this peaceful post to her history-making friendship with Brandy. Check out the classy Instagram message below:

Brandy has yet to respond to the caption but we’re sure she’ll have something to say…

IG