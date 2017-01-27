Pure Comedy: WWE Legend Ric Flair Seeks Out The Meaning Of “It’s Lit”

Need your help Twitter.. What does "it's lit" mean?? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 26, 2017

Ric Flair Gets Classic Response From Twitter After Asking For Meaning Of “It’s Lit”

Ahhhh Twitter, the place where a simple question can result in a thousand retweets and a classic response can live on through memes for eternity.

We were thoroughly amused when wrestling great Ric Flair posted a seemingly innocuous question from his account, “What does “it’s lit” mean??” and Twitter responded with a perfectly crafted definition custom fit for Flair’s consumption.

Pure comedy… For the non-Nature Boy fans, peep this video:

Ten times funnier when you know the context right?

The funniest thing though is that Flair is pretty much the definition of “It’s Lit” From his lingo to his getups…

RT if you're kiss stealin' tonight WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/MVoFZxZpbE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

Wouldn’t you agree?

