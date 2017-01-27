The Real Life Moments That Were Depicted In Part 3 Of The New Edition Story

To be honest, we were so sad that the New Edition Story is over and want to hang on to the feeling of love and pride we experienced for the past three nights watching the group’s story on BET. So in an effort to hold on just a bit longer, here is a bit of behind the scenes information about what we’ve seen for the past few days.

Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Be So Worried About The Wall Trump Proposes Across Mexico’s Border

Each day disturbing news breaks out over President Trump and his determination to put provisions in place against immigration, planned parenthood, healthcare, and the environment (hence, the Dakota/Keystone pipelines), and it’s only the first week of his presidency.

Just yesterday, Trump’s plans to implement a wall to prevent illegal immigration shocked many Americans, as the divisive rhetoric spewed during election season became a reality. According to the NewYork Times, Trump’s “crackdown” on illegal immigration begins with the immediate construction of a wall across the borders of Mexico and a significant decrease in legal immigration from countries where Islam is most prevalent. Refugees from Syria will also be barred from entering the United States — a complete opposite of the diplomatic and bipartisan sanctions put in place during the Obama administration.

What makes matters worse is Trump plans to fund the wall on the backing of American citizens (i.e. tax increases) and then be reimbursed by the Mexican government. As this should come as no surprise, even the President of Mexico has rejected this proposal.

Drake Reportedly Eyeing The Late Night Talk Show Circuit

Legendary University of Kentucky coach John Calipari invited Drake to his new podcast for a chat that ranged between basketball, the entertainment world, and other various topics. But it was Drizzy’s mention of plans to enter the late night talk show foray that was most interesting.

Coach Calipari’s Cal Cast podcast on Thursday (Jan. 26) and the bro-love fest was at its highest levels. However, the listen was refreshing to hear the Canadian superstar speak from a deep place of humility.

The OVO boss spoke of his influences, such as Aaliyah, and shifted gears to discuss plans of some alternative career plans. He discussed his upcoming playlist project with Apple which will serve as a body of work that will, in his words, “bridge the gap” between his major releases in lieu of a mixtape.

Beyond music, Drake envisions himself in the vein of a talk show host like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. He’s already proven he’s got the acting and comedic timing chops during stints on SNL and he’s going to be hosting this year’s NBA Awards according to reports.

