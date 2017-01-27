Iconic: Scammy Sisters Who Sextorted Nigerian Billionaires Escape Before Court Date

Sisters Who Extorted Wealthy Nigerian Men On The Run

We reported earlier this month about two Canadian sisters who were locked up in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to extort and cyber-bully a Nigerian billionaire.

Jyoti and Kiran were arrested stand accused of creating the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts used for bullying over 274 rich men across Africa.

🇧🇸 Bahamas | Snapchat jyotimatharoo & kiranmatharoo A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Nov 19, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

The scammers claimed they had video evidence of the billionaire dirty-dog creeping on his wife that they would post on a sex-tape website.

👠👠👠👠 A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

The sisters have since recorded a video apology to all the people they’ve hurt and claim they weren’t forced to say sorry. Check out the apology below:

According to Politics Nigeria, the freaky fraudsters are now on the run after failing to show up for court in Nigeria to answer for their crimes.

Kiran and Jyoti Matharoo failed to show up in court today to continue a hearing on their case The absence of the ladies in court today has fueled rumors that the two sisters allegedly fled Nigeria silently last week. It is believed the sisters are still in possession of some digital copies of compromising pictures and videos of randy businessmen and politicians discovered on laptops and iPads seized from them by the Nigerian police

Joanne the Scammer taught them!

IG/YT