It’s Lit! 2017 Honda Battle Of The Bands Preview

The 2017 #HBOB Is BACK & Hotter Than Ever

The 15th Annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase (powered by AT&T) takes over Atlanta tomorrow with a dazzling collection of phenomenal HBCU bands and super cool performance by R&B star Ne-Yo who will certainly rock the sold out Georgia Dome.

This year, the always turnt #HBOB crowd will lean and rock to Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White, Alabama State’s Mighty Marching Hornets, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South, NC A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine, Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul and Winston-Salem State’s Red Sea of Sound.

Wait, there’s more: Benedict College’s Marching Band of Distinction will be making its very FIRST appearance along with Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats returning as the longest standing Final 8 contender.

#HBOB has showcased premier HBCU marching bands for the past 15 years while supporting their music education programs (in conjunction with the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge) with over 10 million dollars in grants.

See you there!