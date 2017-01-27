Remy Ma Fans Think A #LHHH Star Shadily Suggested She Faked Her Miscarriage

Call Papoose…

Masika Kalysha Accused Of Dissing Remy Ma’s Miscarriage

Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” recently got blasted by Remy Ma fans after several people thought she sent shade the rapper’s way.

The starlet and mother of Fetty Wap’s daughter recently went on a short rant about “b***s faking miscarriages.”

She also retweeted a fan who mentioned that the only Love & Hip Hop stars to actual give birth were herself, Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly.

Whoa.

If you’ve been watching LHHNY then you know that Remy Ma revealed that she lost her baby after having an ectopic pregnancy.

There’s no way Masika could cruelly accuse her of faking it, right?



