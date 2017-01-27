Remy Ma Fans Think A #LHHH Star Shadily Suggested She Faked Her Miscarriage
Masika Kalysha Accused Of Dissing Remy Ma’s Miscarriage
Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” recently got blasted by Remy Ma fans after several people thought she sent shade the rapper’s way.
The starlet and mother of Fetty Wap’s daughter recently went on a short rant about “b***s faking miscarriages.”
She also retweeted a fan who mentioned that the only Love & Hip Hop stars to actual give birth were herself, Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly.
Whoa.
If you’ve been watching LHHNY then you know that Remy Ma revealed that she lost her baby after having an ectopic pregnancy.
First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies
There’s no way Masika could cruelly accuse her of faking it, right?
Hit the flip for an explanation.
According to Maiska she was NOT talking about Remy Ma and she hasn’t watched LHHNY in months.
Instead, it looks like Masika was actually blasting Fetty Wap’s ex Alexis Sky who recently revealed that she had a miscarriage.
According to Alexis she’s disappointed that Masika, a mother herself, could accuse her of faking losing a baby.
All this drama over Fetty Wap?
SMFH!
More of Masika’s tweets on the flip.
