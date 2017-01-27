Did Nick Cannon Mean To Make Bey Sound So Old In This Throwback Photo?

#TBT Even in the 90's I was always shootin my shot!!! @Beyonce was looking at me like "Little Boy Please!!" 😂😕 In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!! A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Beyoncé Put On Blast By Nick Cannon Over Age Lie?

Nick Cannon has been so messy with these dang throwback photos! This week he shared a photo showing him shooting his shot with Beyoncé back in the day, but the “Little Boy Please” quote has her sounding way older than him.

According to the internet Nick Cannon is 36 and Beyoncé is 35, but she’s been accused of using an “industry age” since the beginning of her career.

Did Nick Cannon accidentally expose Bey with his wording?