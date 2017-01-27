Steve Harvey’s Daughter Is Dating A Soccer Star & His Ex-Girlfriend Isn’t Happy

Hi hater…

Memphis Depay’s Ex-Girlfriend Blasts Him On Instagram

Remember Memphis Depay, the 22-year-old international soccer star that was previously linked to Karrueche?



Well he’s been dating Steve Harvey’s 19-year-old daughter Lori for well over a year…



and they’ve been public with their displays of affection including a customized jacket of Lori’s face that Memphis wears.



Unfortunately for the happy couple, Memphis’ ex recently took to IG to blast him after she says he abandoned her and he’s now flaunting his “fame-love” coincidentally on her birthday.

“I have been quiet for over a year because i thought you deserved joy in life. But today i speak my heart out cause what you have done to me has hurt me in a way i never expected from you,” wrote the ex, a woman named Khalisa. ” […] You can announce your first fame-love to the world on my birthday and now celebrate your fame-anniversary on my birthday too. You won’t hurt me with it, you only make yourself think of me each time you have to celebrate that anniversary.”

So she thinks Memphis has been sneakily shading her with Lori???

