Homewrecker Inc. A Gallery Of Relationships The Kardashians Have [Allegedly] Ruined

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

khloe and tristan

History Of Relationships Ruined By Kardashians

The JennerDashians are a clan of people who will not hesitate to squash opposition to get what they want. That includes any woman who stands in the way of the men they want. There’s a long history of JennerDashians breaking up relationships to get what they want.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

So what follows is a thorough history of men who left women to be with JennerDashians. What is it they have over these guys? Who knows…

Kylie Jenner and Tyga The Nice Guy restaurant SplashNews

Kylie Jenner of course snatched Tyga from his bae Blac Chyna.

TygaChynaCairofeat

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian had Tristan Thompson leaving his baby momma who was pregnant at the time. Tristan is a damn dirty dog for this. This one has to fall on him.

Jordy Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Kanye West WENN

Kim Kardashian kept Kanye at as a friend but he sure lusted for her when he was with Amber Rose. Rose accused her of sleeping with Kanye when they were together, too.

kanye amber main

    Continue Slideshow

    UsWeekly's HOT HOLLYWOOD 2007 - Inside

    Kim was also alleged to have messed with Kanye while he was with Alexis, too.

    Kylie Jenner Tyga Kendall Jenner Met Gala afterparty Justin Bieber

    Kendall Jenner allegedly came between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. At the very least they went out on some dates pretty close to the breakup.

    Justin Bieber Selena Gomez

    kris-jenner-donates-meals-to-skid-row

    Kris Jenner – She broke up her own home by cheating on her first husband with Rob Kardashian.

    Khloe Kardashian and French Montana reunited again after Florica vacation **NO UK**

    French Montana allegedly ditched his family to be with Khloe too.

    Kylie Jenner joins Tyga and his entourage after his 'Between The Sheets' tour stop with Chris Brown and Trey Songz at The Forum in Inglewood.

    French was also allegedly dating Trina at the time he started messing with Khloe too

    trinafrench4

    Khloe Kardashian and James Harden leave The Nice Guy in WeHo

    It was also rumored that Khloe snatched James Harden from Trina, too. Damn.

    trina james harden

    kuwtk lamar and khloe

    Lamar Odom was also living with another woman when he and Khloe started dating. He’d been with Sandy Schulz for 10 years, too.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus