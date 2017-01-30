Exclusive Video: Trina Says She’s Hesitant About Joining “Love & Hip Hop”

Trina Tells All In Sit Down With BOSSIP

Trina opened up about big butts, her reservations about going into reality TV and what it takes to be a “bad b***h” in our exclusive video.

The “Pull Over” rapper revealed how a tattoo of her lips ended up on former NBA player Kenyon Martin’s neck.

Trina also talked about her new single “Damn” with singer Tory Lanez, which is off of her sixth studio album. Check out the video above.