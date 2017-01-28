GOAT Goals: Serena Williams Beats Sis Venus To Win 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams Wins Australia Open And 23rd Grand Slam

Serena Williams is already having an epic 2017!

Superstar tennis pro Serena Williams has won her 7th Australian Open singles title as well as taken back her number one world after beating big sister Venus Williams.

Serena’s Australia Open win gives her a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking the tie with tennis legend Steffi Graf. Can we finally just admit Serena is the GOAT?!

The. Greatest. Ever. Period

Speaks French,English,Spanish and Italian.

Has 23 grand slams.

Currently in pre-med.

It's Serena's world pic.twitter.com/ikwuiM9UOb — MADAME President (@duchesskk) January 28, 2017

THE GREATEST TENNIS PLAYER EVER!

Serena Williams has 23 grand slams. And she's engaged. What a beginning to her 2017 😭🙌🏾 — Nessa. (@VanessaEnson) January 28, 2017

Congrats Serena:

Watch the Austrailian Open press conference below:

Twitter