GOAT Goals: Serena Williams Beats Sis Venus To Win 23rd Grand Slam Title
- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Wins Australia Open And 23rd Grand Slam
Serena Williams is already having an epic 2017!
Superstar tennis pro Serena Williams has won her 7th Australian Open singles title as well as taken back her number one world after beating big sister Venus Williams.
Serena’s Australia Open win gives her a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking the tie with tennis legend Steffi Graf. Can we finally just admit Serena is the GOAT?!
THE GREATEST TENNIS PLAYER EVER!
Congrats Serena:
Watch the Austrailian Open press conference below: