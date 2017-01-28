Maliah Michel Says She Expects To Make THIS Much In Houston For The Big Game

Booty-clapper legend Maliah Michel is a Super Bowl Stripper!

The shaky butt star tells TMZ that she expects to make a 6-figure payout next weekend in Houston for the big game. Maliah also admits that football players trick off the most…

She says the money during big events like the Super Bowl is real — she made $120k during NBA All-Star weekend in Houston in 2013 and says this week WILL be just as big.

And who’s throwing the biggest stacks? It ain’t rappers or NBA players. Maliah says the biggest ballers are the athletes from a particular sport who may have something to prove.