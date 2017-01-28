NBC Ain’t Loyal: Tamron Hall & Al Roker Booted To Make Room For Megyn Kelly

Tamron Hall And Al Roker Removed For Megyn Kelly On Today Show

Tamron Hall and Al Roker are being replaced!

Ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly is finally moving over to NBC but causing a huge stir during her TV transition. According to People Magazine, Kelly will either take over Today‘s third hour, hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, or Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s prime 10:00 a.m. slot.

It’s not likely that Kelly will replace the popular Gifford/Kotb slot so NBC is more likely to replace Hall/Roker. People are not happy about the big changes:

Al and Tamron both chimed in after the news hit about their ‘Today Show’ departure:

Tamron added:

Will you be watching after Hall and Roker are removed from their slot?

