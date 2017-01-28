Kremlin Ain’t Isht: Russian Parliament Votes 380-3 To Decriminalize Domestic Violence

Russian Parliament Votes To Decriminalize Domestic Violence

The Russian parliament recently voted 380-3 to all decriminalize domestic violence cases where it does not cause “substantial bodily harm” reports USA Today. The new law also counts for DV cases that don’t happen more than once a year.

The move, which eliminates criminal liability in such cases, makes a violation punishable by a fine of roughly $500, or a 15-day arrest, provided there is no repeat within 12 months. The bill now goes to the rubber-stamp upper chamber, where no opposition is expected. It then must be signed by President Vladimir Putin, who has signaled his support. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that family conflicts do “not necessarily constitute domestic violence.”

