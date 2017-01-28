Jerry Seinfeld In Hot Water For Bad #BlackLivesMatter Joke

Jerry Seinfeld’s joke about something!

Veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld is facing major pushback after an online joke struck the wrong chord with sensitive Twitter users. According to Vulture:

The tweet was a promotional one that had Seinfeld hyping an upcoming Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episode that features Lewis Black. It seems that once the pun struck Seinfeld, he could not turn away, writing, “New! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee … Lewis Black. Black’s life matters.” Beyond the general groan it elicited, the tweet struck the wrong nerve, particularly given Seinfeld’s lack of vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement itself.