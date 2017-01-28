Dirty Doggin’ Kirk Frost Told Sidechick That He Was Kicking Rasheeda To The Curb

Kirk Frost Told Baby Mama He Was Leaving Rasheeda

Was Kirk going to divorce Rasheeda?

We EXCLUSIVELY confirmed that the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Kirk Frost has a 6-month-old with a woman named Jasmine Washington.

Jasmine claimed that the dirty doggin’ reality star was giving her a living allowance and even gave her a car after she gave birth to their son Kannon Mekhi Washington. Fans of Rasheeda have been blasting Kirk since the news broke and wanted her to divorce her husband for having a baby outside their unholy union.

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, Kirk reportedly told Jasmine that he was going to kick Rasheeda to the curb before the baby was born.

Sources also tell us that Kirk was NOT listed on the birth certificate and that the father was left blank intentionally. We also hear that while Jasmine and Kirk were in a relationship, Kirk often told her that he was ending his marriage/relationship with Rasheeda.

Do you think Kirk was just gassing his sidechick or really prepared to leave Rasheeda? Hit the flip to peep photos of the alleged new baby mama next…

