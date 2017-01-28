Proudly Knifed-Up Kylie Jenner Flosses Her Freshly Installed Fun Bags In Costa Rica

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Suspected Breast Implants

Looks like Kylie’s latest body modifications are healing up nicely.

Despite the mini social media maven’s repeated denials that she’s done any enhancing to her just-post adolescent curves…it’s pretty clear that the littlest Jenner-dashian has knifed herself up. And she’s pretty proud of what she’s got going now.

Kylie showed out while preparing for another IG Thot photoshoot in Costa Rica on Friday…

and in case that wasn’t clear, she made sure to give the main features an abundance of camera time…

We wish this little girl would have given her body a minute to mature like it planned to. But hey…this is the look and attention she wanted, and she got it.

SnapChat/Instagram