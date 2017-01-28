52 Rape Allegations For Baylor Football, Where Prospects Are Guaranteed Sex With Beckies

Woman Sues Baylor University Over Football Rapes

Baylor University is coming under fire once again…but this time it’s regarding the predatory sexual exploits of their Football team.

An ex-student has stepped forward, claiming that not only was she personally gang raped by a couple of members of the team…but that 31 other players committed a grand total of 52 acts of rape, including 5 gang rapes, over the four-year time span she attended the University. She claims at least two of the gang rapes included 10 or more players with one woman.

The accuser also claims that Baylor repeatedly used the promise of sex with the University’s white girls to lure Black football recruits to their program. According to Dallas News, she claims that an assistant coach once asked a high school athlete if he ‘liked white girls,’ letting him know that he could pretty much take his pick once he became a Baylor baller:

“Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

Elizabeth Doe — as she names herself in court docs — claims that she was raped by Baylor lineman Tre’Von Armstead and linebacker Shamycheal Chatman at a party hosted by star player Shawn Oakman on April 18, 2013. She says the two men took her to Oakman’s apartment while she was heavily intoxicated and in no position to give consent to sex. She allegedly has no recollection of how she even got to the party.

As we’ve previously reported, Oakman is currently facing separate rape allegations of his own in an unrelated case.

It’s also not as if the young woman waited much time to report the incident, either. Elizabeth Doe immediately filed a police report, and named Armstead and Chatman as suspects in her rape on the same day of the alleged rape…however, they were never charged with any crime.

Now, she’s suing Baylor for Title IX violations and negligence.

DAMN. 52 rapes by 31 players? We suspect a lot more women will be stepping forward to sue the University for letting this go on uninterrupted for so many years. It will be VERY interesting to see how this one shakes out…

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Baylorbears.com