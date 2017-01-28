Who Looked More Bangin’ At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women Event?

Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Sequined Dress At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable

Tracee Ellis Ross is truly a gift from the fashion gawds… Her long simple braid and sequined rose gown was one of our favorite looks at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. Friday Night. The event was presented by TUMI in partnership with American Express, exclusive fashion sponsor La Perla and exclusive jewelry sponsor Hearts On Fire.

A heavily pregnant Ciara also looked damn good.

Keep clicking to see who else hit the carpet looking right and don't forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

WENN