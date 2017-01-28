Who Looked More Bangin’ At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women Event?
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Sequined Dress At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable
Tracee Ellis Ross is truly a gift from the fashion gawds… Her long simple braid and sequined rose gown was one of our favorite looks at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. Friday Night. The event was presented by TUMI in partnership with American Express, exclusive fashion sponsor La Perla and exclusive jewelry sponsor Hearts On Fire.
A heavily pregnant Ciara also looked damn good.
Keep clicking to see who else hit the carpet looking right and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!
WENN
Yara Shahidi is always lovely
Jhene Aiko kept it simple and chic
Kiersey Clemons channeled disco wild child
Alexandra Shipp mixed prints
We’re not so sure about Danielle Brooks look
And Elle Fanning was doing the absolute MOST
Chanel Iman was cute but casual
And Kendall Jenner showed a whole lotta leg
Ladies had to be happy Nas was in the building
WENN