Who Looked More Bangin’ At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women Event?

- By Bossip Staff
Tracee Ellis Ross Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Sequined Dress At Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable

Tracee Ellis Ross is truly a gift from the fashion gawds… Her long simple braid and sequined rose gown was one of our favorite looks at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. Friday Night. The event was presented by TUMI in partnership with American Express, exclusive fashion sponsor La Perla and exclusive jewelry sponsor Hearts On Fire.

Ciara Wilson Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

A heavily pregnant Ciara also looked damn good.

Keep clicking to see who else hit the carpet looking right and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

Yara Rashidi Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Yara Shahidi is always lovely

Jhene Aiko Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Jhene Aiko kept it simple and chic

Kiersey Clemons Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Kiersey Clemons channeled disco wild child

Alexandra Shipp Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Alexandra Shipp mixed prints

Danielle Brooks Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

We’re not so sure about Danielle Brooks look

Elle Fanning Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

And Elle Fanning was doing the absolute MOST

Chanel Iman Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Chanel Iman was cute but casual

Kendall Jenner Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

And Kendall Jenner showed a whole lotta leg

Nas Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women Party Sunset Tower Hotel WENN

Ladies had to be happy Nas was in the building

Comments

