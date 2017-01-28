We See You: Apparently, White Folks Think Kim Kardashian Started This Old-School Hood Nail Trend

Kim Kardashian Rocks Pierced Fingernails, White People Are Puzzled

Kimmy and crew are good for taking something Black women have been doing (and being criticized for) for eons and suddenly making it a “hot new weird trend” by introducing it to pale people.

Remember “boxer braids?” Yeah…exactly.

Anyway, the Dash crew is at it again…this time with a formerly “ghetto” nail trend. Kim showed off her new pierced acrylic nails on Snapchat yesterday and instantly piqued the interest and bewilderment of clueless style-watchers across the globe…

Even though this is something WE ran through in the 90’s…white people were amazed by the bizarre “new trend” that Kim just set off…

Kim Kardashian starts new trend with PIERCED NAILS 💅🏻 https://t.co/Gr7BBsH3Ur pic.twitter.com/3wIxJ62P7v — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 27, 2017

Kim Kardashian shows off bizarre nail trend https://t.co/Y5XIyGwgjf pic.twitter.com/jn6SPZ7I35 — Yahoo (@Yahoo) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile…

How did kim start a pierced nail trend when…. pic.twitter.com/bLUja2SDNj — Quavoncé (@SameOlHeaux) January 28, 2017

when they're saying Kim started the pierced nail trend but you….🤔😴🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/Fps5NhfmHD — libra queen (@bbygrlt) January 28, 2017

No disrespect to Kanye but Kim DID NOT start the pierced nail trend. Chicks in the hood BEEN rocking that since the 90's! Sit down! — NatashaNafrini (@NatashaNafrini) January 28, 2017

Man…come ON. At this point, anytime the Kardashians do something “new,” you would think these outlets would just have an intern double check to see if it’s something Black women have been rocking for at least two decades first. It normally is…

