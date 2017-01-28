Kandi Burruss Airs Out Porsha Williams, Says Their Friendship Is Forever Deaded After “Ratchet Threesome” Drama

Kandi Says He Friendship With Porsha Is Irreparable

If you think there’s any chance that Porsha can bounce back with Kandi after this season’s shenanigans…think again.

Kandi recently sat down with Too Fab and got into some of the things that occurred off camera (and off teaser clip) that led her to give Porsha the eternal side-eye.

Kandi touches on Porsha’s 2014 anti-gay rant, and her hypocrisy — since she admittedly kissed Kandi and said she wanted to “do things” to her.

She also breaks down exactly how much she’s been in Porsha’s corner…and why she’s so shocked over Porsha dirty dogging and dragging her to Hades this season.

Well, after all that, who can really blame Kandi for cutting angry-aggy-azz Porsha out of her life?