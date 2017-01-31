30 Best Places To Enjoy NYC Winter Restaurant Week 2017

Best Places To Enjoy New York City

Let the foodies rejoice! Winter Restaurant Week 2017 is officially upon us. Hundreds of restaurants are participating in the restaurant deals this year but the choices can be a bit overwhelming.

screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-28-56-pm

This year we have narrowed the dating list down to our top 30 places to enjoy your 2017 restaurant week. Until February 10th, the following restaurants will be offering 3 special pre-fixe menus on at a steal. The deals are as follows:

3-Course Dinner $42/ per person

3-Course Brunch or Lunch $29/ per person.

Each restaurant has listed what days and times will be available for restaurant week reservations. Flip the script to see who made our top 30 choices!

 

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-20-51-pm
1. Tao Downtown 

Cuisine: Asian Fusion, Chinese, Pan-Aian, Thai

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun Dinner

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-22-35-pm

2. The View Restaurant & Lounge

Cuisine: American (New and Traditional)

Neighborhood: Times Square

Available: Mon-Fri Dinner

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-25-05-pm

3. Nobu 

Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi, Latin American, Peruvian

Neighborhood: Tribeca

Available: Mon-Fri Lunch

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-27-06-pm

4. Pera Soho

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

Neighborhood: SoHo

Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-29-45-pm

5. Beauty & Essex

Cuisine: Eclectic

Neighborhood: Lower East Side

Available: Mon-Fri Dinner / Sun Dinner

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-32-52-pm

6. Rosa Mexicano

Cuisine: Mexican

Neighborhood: Union Square

Mon – Fri: Lunch/Dinner / Sun: Brunch/Lunch/Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-34-32-pm

    7. Trattoria II Mulino

    Cuisine: Italian

    Neighborhood: Gramercy

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner / Sun: Brunch/Lunch/Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-35-58-pm

    8. Vandal

    Cuisine: Eclectic

    Neighborhood: Lower East Side

    Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-37-54-pm

    9. Mercer Kitchen

    Cuisine: American (New), French

    Neighborhood: Soho

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-38-46-pm

    10. Asia De Cuba 

    Cuisine: Asian Fusion

    Neighborhood: Noho

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-1-40-00-pm

    11. ABC Kitchen

    Cuisine: American (New)

    Neighborhood: Union Square

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-2-05-25-pm

    12. SushiSamba West Villiage

    Cuisine: Fusion, Japanese, Brazilian, Sushi, Peruvian

    Neighborhood: West Village

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-2-06-27-pm

    13. Minton’s 

    Cuisine: American (New), Fusion

    Neighborhood: Harlem

    Available: Wed-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Brunch

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-45-34-pm

    14. The Breslin

    Cuisine: British

    Neighborhood: NoMad

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Su: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-2-10-17-pm

    15. Ruth Chris Steakhouse 

    Cuisine: Steak House

    Neighborhood: Times Square

    Available: Mon- Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-28-02-pm

    16. Danji

    Cuisine: Korean

    Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen

    Available: Mon-Fri:Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-6-00-27-pm

    17. Gaonnuri

    Cuisine: Authentic Korean

    Neighborhood: Koreatown

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-6-01-01-pm

    18. Victor’s Cafe

    Cuisine: Cuban

    Neighborhood: Times Square

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-31-17-pm

    19. Mamo Restaurant

    Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

    Neighborhood: SoHo

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-32-56-pm

    20. Sofrito On The Hudson

    Cuisine: Latin American

    Neighborhood: Harlem

    Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-28-56-pm

    21. Lavo Restaurant

    Cuisine: Italian

    Neighborhood: Midtown East

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-34-17-pm

    22. Mr. Chow 

    Cuisine: Chinese

    Neighborhood: Tribeca

    Mon-Fri Dinner / Sun Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-35-29-pm

    23. Root & Bone

    Cuisine: Soul Food/ Southern

    Neighborhood: East Village

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-36-09-pm

    24. The Stanton Social

    Cuisine: Eclectic

    Neighborhood: Lower East Side

    Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-36-38-pm

    25. Green Fig

    Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

    Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen

    Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-38-08-pm

    26. Maya

    Cuisine: Mexican

    Neighborhood: Upper East Side

    Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-39-15-pm

    27. Bar Primi

    Cuisine: Italian

    Neighborhood: East Village

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-40-09-pm

    28. Edi & The Wolf

    Cuisine: Austrian

    Neighborhood: East Village

    Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-42-13-pm

    29. STK Downtown

    Cuisine: Steakhouse

    Neighborhood: Meatpacking District

    Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-5-43-03-pm

    30. Claudette

    Cuisine: French, Mediterranean

    Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

    Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner Sun: Dinner

