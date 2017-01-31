30 Best Places To Enjoy NYC Winter Restaurant Week 2017
Let the foodies rejoice! Winter Restaurant Week 2017 is officially upon us. Hundreds of restaurants are participating in the restaurant deals this year but the choices can be a bit overwhelming.
This year we have narrowed the dating list down to our top 30 places to enjoy your 2017 restaurant week. Until February 10th, the following restaurants will be offering 3 special pre-fixe menus on at a steal. The deals are as follows:
3-Course Dinner $42/ per person
3-Course Brunch or Lunch $29/ per person.
Each restaurant has listed what days and times will be available for restaurant week reservations. Flip the script to see who made our top 30 choices!
1. Tao Downtown
Cuisine: Asian Fusion, Chinese, Pan-Aian, Thai
Neighborhood: Chelsea
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun Dinner
2. The View Restaurant & Lounge
Cuisine: American (New and Traditional)
Neighborhood: Times Square
Available: Mon-Fri Dinner
3. Nobu
Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi, Latin American, Peruvian
Neighborhood: Tribeca
Available: Mon-Fri Lunch
4. Pera Soho
Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
Neighborhood: SoHo
Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Brunch, Lunch, Dinner
5. Beauty & Essex
Cuisine: Eclectic
Neighborhood: Lower East Side
Available: Mon-Fri Dinner / Sun Dinner
6. Rosa Mexicano
Cuisine: Mexican
Neighborhood: Union Square
Mon – Fri: Lunch/Dinner / Sun: Brunch/Lunch/Dinner
7. Trattoria II Mulino
Cuisine: Italian
Neighborhood: Gramercy
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner / Sun: Brunch/Lunch/Dinner
8. Vandal
Cuisine: Eclectic
Neighborhood: Lower East Side
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun: Dinner
9. Mercer Kitchen
Cuisine: American (New), French
Neighborhood: Soho
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
10. Asia De Cuba
Cuisine: Asian Fusion
Neighborhood: Noho
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner
11. ABC Kitchen
Cuisine: American (New)
Neighborhood: Union Square
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch
12. SushiSamba West Villiage
Cuisine: Fusion, Japanese, Brazilian, Sushi, Peruvian
Neighborhood: West Village
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner
13. Minton’s
Cuisine: American (New), Fusion
Neighborhood: Harlem
Available: Wed-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Brunch
14. The Breslin
Cuisine: British
Neighborhood: NoMad
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Su: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner
15. Ruth Chris Steakhouse
Cuisine: Steak House
Neighborhood: Times Square
Available: Mon- Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
16. Danji
Cuisine: Korean
Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen
Available: Mon-Fri:Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch
17. Gaonnuri
Cuisine: Authentic Korean
Neighborhood: Koreatown
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner
18. Victor’s Cafe
Cuisine: Cuban
Neighborhood: Times Square
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch
19. Mamo Restaurant
Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
Neighborhood: SoHo
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner
20. Sofrito On The Hudson
Cuisine: Latin American
Neighborhood: Harlem
Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Dinner
21. Lavo Restaurant
Cuisine: Italian
Neighborhood: Midtown East
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner
22. Mr. Chow
Cuisine: Chinese
Neighborhood: Tribeca
Mon-Fri Dinner / Sun Dinner
23. Root & Bone
Cuisine: Soul Food/ Southern
Neighborhood: East Village
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner
24. The Stanton Social
Cuisine: Eclectic
Neighborhood: Lower East Side
Available: Mon-Fri Dinner/ Sun Dinner
25. Green Fig
Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
26. Maya
Cuisine: Mexican
Neighborhood: Upper East Side
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner / Sun: Dinner
27. Bar Primi
Cuisine: Italian
Neighborhood: East Village
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
28. Edi & The Wolf
Cuisine: Austrian
Neighborhood: East Village
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
29. STK Downtown
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Neighborhood: Meatpacking District
Available: Mon-Fri: Dinner/ Sun: Dinner
30. Claudette
Cuisine: French, Mediterranean
Neighborhood: Greenwich Village
Available: Mon-Fri: Lunch, Dinner Sun: Dinner