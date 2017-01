What Is Wrong With This Picture

A lil armpit hair never hurt nobody! We’ve always thought Kiersey Clemons was just as cute as can be… but as much as we love the full curly look she rocked to Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women Party, we’re not quite as sold on the curls under her arms. How do you feel about Kiersey’s wild child steez?

Don’t forget to Caption This!

SplashNews