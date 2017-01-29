Celebs Attend The NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

Celebrities Attend NAACP Image Awards Luncheon

Black Hollywood arrived en force to the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees‘ Luncheon at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California.

Actresses from television and film and musical acts flooded the carpet rocking their “ladies who lunch” best.

Tracee Ellis Ross killed it in this white look:

Adrienne Bailon brightened the room in a yellow number…

Yvonne Orji was bright in blue…

Niecy Nash blew kisses in a curve-hugging floral number…

Tiffany Haddish stunned in red…

Keesha Sharp looked clean in all white…

Rutina looked queenly in her feminine tux…

    Emayatzy Corinealdi kept it fun in matching separates…

