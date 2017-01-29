K. Michelle Says THIS Is Why People Think She’s Bleaching Her Skin

Hi haters…

K.Michelle Reveals Her Skin Condition

K. Michelle is once again responding to rumors that she’s bleaching her skin.

The songstress/reality star recently took to IG to slam reports that she’s been lightening her skin and revealed the real reason behind her “transformation”; makeup.

According to K, she has rosacea which leaves red patches on the skin, and when she gets “glam” makeup artists cover it up with foundation.

“Having skin rosacea is something that can truly make you self conscious,” wrote K. “Big red patches on my face as hateful people continue to make my skin a joke! […] I’m a proud black woman rocking my melanin.”

K’s been fielding bleaching rumors for yeaaaaaars.

What do YOU think about her explanation???

