Just Evil: See “Ghetto Grandma” Celebrate Killing Son-In-Law “I Would Do It Again!” [Video]

A 65-yr-old grandmother, Cynthia Cdebaca, killed her son-in-law, Geoward Eustaquio, in 2014 at his home in California because he was “evil” and “mean.” The grandmother is seen in newly released footage celebrating the death during her interrogation on that murderous night. Claiming Geoward to be “abusive,” Cynthia’s interrogation footage is chilling as she displays nonrational and evil intent… Celebrating a death?

Cdebaca shot Geoward 15 times, stopping to reload her 38-roscoe twice! When the police asked if she checked on him after she shot him, Cdebaca responded saying “I didn’t care, I would do it again!”

Both of Eustaquio’s adult sons say their dad was strict but fair and “was hard on us because he wanted us to do good.” The family says they used to call Geoward “Ghetto Grandma” as an inside joke, so her taking offense this day, in particular, is odd and they don’t understand her logic.

After granny shot the man, she went to the casino to play some slots and ate a hearty breakfast.

But, Eustaquio is the evil one…right?

