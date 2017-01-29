Cheeto Be Damned: Habanero Hitler Invokes #MuslimBan And Federal Judge Blocks Order

I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

ACLU Successfully Blocks Donald Trump’s Executive Order Travel Ban

The U.S. is looking absolutely nuts right now — thanks largely to the Cheeto running the country into the ground.

Signed some additional executive orders in the Oval Office moments ago- pic.twitter.com/fgIaVW5aJD — President Trump (@POTUS) January 28, 2017

In case you missed it, just yesterday Frump signed an executive order to ban travel from seven countries in the Middle East. As you can imagine, chaos ensued at airports across the world, as people who have already been granted visas and own homes in the U.S. found themselves in serious danger of not being allowed in the country and some even placed on flights back — their lives in limbo.

Walked out of court to find thousands of supporters on the streeet. #NoMuslimBan pic.twitter.com/prCDNbcz12 — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

People gathered to protest at airports all over, but the ACLU took action filing a lawsuit deeming the new rules as unconstitutional. The judge hearing the case agreed.

Via NY Daily News:

A federal judge in Brooklyn blocked President Trump’s executive order blacklisting refugees, preventing those detained at U.S. airports from being sent back to seven banned countries in the Middle East and Africa. The temporary ruling applies to about 100 to 200 people already in the United States, and those who were mid-flight as the White House announced its migrant crackdown, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. ACLU immigration lawyer Lee Gelernt argued the case before Judge Ann Donnelly at Brooklyn Federal Court as hundreds of demonstrators packed Cadman Plaza outside, and thousands more inundated international airports to protest Trump’s mandate. Trump’s executive order signed on Friday blocks individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, all predominantly Muslim countries. In Donnelly’s order, she wrote that Trump’s decision violates rights and poses an “imminent danger” to those at risk of deportation, including refugees and visa holders. The federal judge also demanded a list of detainees from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Presidential Memorandum Plan to Defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria: https://t.co/MWvPlRQ8ZI pic.twitter.com/1IkgK8wEWF — President Trump (@POTUS) January 29, 2017

Inside Donnelly’s courtroom, Gelernt told the story of a Syrian woman with legal residency in the US who was turned away at JFK after visiting her family back home. Placed on a plane waiting to return to the war-torn country, the woman was pulled from the flight by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials around 9:20 as a result of Donnelly’s emergency stay.

ACLU "Govt is literally as we speak putting a person back on a plane to Syria" — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

Two more habeas just filed for Green Card holders. One of them is being put on a plane sent back at 9:20pm. — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

Thank God for the ACLU. They’re going to be very busy over the next four years.

WATCH: ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero coming out of the court where the ACLU just argued and won block of Trump's Muslim ban. pic.twitter.com/kvWDgWiUIn — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017

On week one, Donald Trump suffered his first loss in court. — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017

ACLU's Executive Director Anthony D. Romero: we took Trump to court, and we won. https://t.co/m2KDMN7Idx — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017

We can’t rest easy quite yet though. There is already pushback from several government offices and there are reports of customs officials who are not complying with Donnelly’s decision:

Hours later, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the “recent litigation” would not affect the White House’s initiative. “The president’s Executive Orders remain in place— prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” according to the DHS statement.

This is insanity… This doesn’t remind people of Hitler? At all?

You know it’s bad when Kim Kardashian is getting political

Al-Jazeera published commentary from world leaders:

This is how world leaders have reacted to Donald Trump's #MuslimBan. pic.twitter.com/B4SRmqbT6A — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 29, 2017

Responses from Lyft and AirBnB in support of those affected… As well as some other informative messages:

US men's national team captain Michael Bradley adds to his earlier comments on Trump's #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/mOVEkQGWkE — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) January 29, 2017