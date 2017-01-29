Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Producers Guild Awards?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8
❯
❮
Producer Guild Awards Photos
On Saturday a bevy of celebs flooded Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.
Seen on the scene was Janelle Monae…
Kerry Washington who showed off her post-baby snapback in black…
and Taraji who looked ethereal in white.
All these ladies looked great, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?
More photos on the flip.
FayesVision/WENN.com
Thandie Newton also looked great last night.
Chrissy Teigen came with her hubby John Legend.