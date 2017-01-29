Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Producers Guild Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Janelle Monae Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

On Saturday a bevy of celebs flooded Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

Seen on the scene was Janelle Monae…

Kerry Washington who showed off her post-baby snapback in black…

28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Kerry Washington Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

 

and Taraji who looked ethereal in white.

28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Taraji P. Henson Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

All these ladies looked great, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?

Thandie Newton also looked great last night.

28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Thandie Newton Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Chrissy Teigen came with her hubby John Legend.

28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Chrissy Teigen Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

