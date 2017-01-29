Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Producers Guild Awards?

Spotted…

Producer Guild Awards Photos

On Saturday a bevy of celebs flooded Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

Seen on the scene was Janelle Monae…

Kerry Washington who showed off her post-baby snapback in black…

and Taraji who looked ethereal in white.

All these ladies looked great, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?

More photos on the flip.

FayesVision/WENN.com