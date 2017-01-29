Got It From Her Mama: Brielle Biermann Confirms Whether Or Not Her Cakes Are Fake

This Friday, the ladies share their thoughts on teenagers getting plastic surgery. Would guest co-host @Joseline Hernandez be supportive if her daughter Bonnie Bella wanted to go under the knife? Find out her response in this clip, and tune in tomorrow for more Girl Chat! A video posted by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Joseline Hernandez Re-Sparks Rumors About Brielle Biermann Plastic Surgery

So last week on “The Real,” Joseline Hernandez talked teen plastic surgery and whether her daughter would be allowed to get work, the conversation was an extension of Joseline’s earlier criticisms of a snapchat photo of Brielle Biermann in a bathing suit saying her butt was fake because little skinny white girls don’t grow butts like that.

Brielle took to Twitter to defend herself and is denying having her butt knifed up.

when i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas – @lilyachty A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

1. i'll be 20 next month so IF i wanted to get plastic surgery i don't my moms permission — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

2. my butt has been the same size my whole life. i have always had thicker thighs.. thicker lower half of my body. this "ass" is not new! — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

3. it was honestly just a good angle. my butts not that fat! — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

4. stop thinking everyone has plastic surgery if they have a big butt, a cute nose, big breasts, etc. not everything's fake! — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

5. haters go fluff yourself 🙂 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

6. there's nothin real about these lips thoooooo💋💋💋 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 27, 2017

Do you believe her?

