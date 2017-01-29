Got It From Her Mama: Brielle Biermann Confirms Whether Or Not Her Cakes Are Fake
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Joseline Hernandez Re-Sparks Rumors About Brielle Biermann Plastic Surgery
So last week on “The Real,” Joseline Hernandez talked teen plastic surgery and whether her daughter would be allowed to get work, the conversation was an extension of Joseline’s earlier criticisms of a snapchat photo of Brielle Biermann in a bathing suit saying her butt was fake because little skinny white girls don’t grow butts like that.
Brielle took to Twitter to defend herself and is denying having her butt knifed up.
Do you believe her?
Hit the flip for Brielle’s snapchat video in response to Joseline’s comments
Mom Kim also defended her on Bravo
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/got-it-from-her-mama-brielle-biermann-confirms-whether-or-not-her-cakes-are-fake/ Got It From Her Mama: Brielle Biermann Confirms Whether Or Not Her Cakes Are Fake - NaijaRepublic Site