Gross: Watch Houston Popeyes Employees Prepare Your Chicken On The Floor! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Employees of a Houston Popeyes have been fired after they posted a video showing them preparing food on the dirty floor. The video has gone viral and Popeyes released a statement saying the company is “disgusted” and the video is “not acceptable.” The franchise has called in Houston health officials who have since investigated the restaurant and their results say the place is up to standard in code.
Be careful where you eat!