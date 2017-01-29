Gucci Loves Us: Luxury Brand Embraces Black Models For Pre-Fall ’17 Campaign

- By Bossip Staff
Is Gucci Planning An All-Black Show?

Looks like Gucci may be the latest brand to embrace diversity in one of their upcoming campaigns. The luxury brand uploaded a series of audition clips to their Instagram account this week, all tagged #GucciPreFall2017 featuring solely black models. The auditions, which were filmed in London feature the models being asked about their spirit animal and what it means to have soul and they were also asked to dance. Check them out below:

Camille

Franck

Zen

Alton

Jonah

Chauncey

Akua

Abdulaye

Sharifa

Do you think this will result in a runway show or commercial campaign? Vibes are super 70’s ish.

