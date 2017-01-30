Choppalonians 3:16: Kirk Franklin Let The Holy Draco Spray & Broke Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20
❯
❮
Kirk Franklin’s Holy Draco Shatters Twitter
Gospel star Kirk Franklin ain’t a killer but don’t push him or you’ll find yourself on the wrong side of his holy draco like the foolish Twitter troll who jumped stupid and got clapped to oblivion in the first legendary moment of 2017.
Hit the flip for the funniest reactions to Kirk’s holy draco spray on Twitter.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.