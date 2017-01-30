Secure The Bag: This Gorgeous Woman Got Fat Shamed And It Turned Into A Modeling Gig

Fat Shamed Woman Scores Modeling Gig

Ugh. Men. So some jerk tried to fat shame this beautiful model by claiming that the angle of her pics were deceiving. See, he went through her IG page, found two pics and decided to try to make a meme about her. Well the gag is, she’s actually gorgeous.

And not only that…Zendaya got ahold of the tweet and offered the woman a modeling gig. And she damn sure deserves it. Take a look.