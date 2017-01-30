The Entire World Is Roasting Donald Trump With Hilarious Street Art

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

Donald Trump Twitter

Everyone Hates Trump

The entire world hates Donald Trump. Like, everybody. That’s more than 1.5 million people, right? These people across the world are showing their disdain by creating works of art with a sole purpose of making That Man look like a damn fool.

All of this art is out here to make him big mad…and it’ll probably work.

#UncleDon2016 @uncledon2016 @wrd_on_the_st @thestreetsofnyc #dumptrump #trumpstreetart #trump graffiti

A photo posted by H■ (@no_stopping_anytime) on

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-47-49-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-47-37-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-47-28-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-43-24-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-34-11-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-30-at-2-28-43-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/the-entire-world-is-roasting-donald-trump-with-hilarious-street-art/ The Entire World Is Roasting Donald Trump With Hilarious Street Art - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus