Real Housewives Of ATL: Kandi Burruss Is Confronted About “Being A Lesbian” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
This Sunday, the ladies corner Kandi and ask her straight up, “are you a lesbian?” Last night, though, Real Housewives Of Atlanta went down and Porsha is feeling…attacked about her anger management issues. Naturally, Kenya is at the helm. When Cynthia confronts Kenya about her “dramatic” behavior, Kenya twirls right out of the situation.
